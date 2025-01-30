Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat faces humiliation; Puneet puts her on a cleaning job

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Mannat (Ayesha Singh) bagging the job of a chef at Mezbaani. However, Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) did not like the fact that she was forced to give Mannat the job. On the other hand, Shruti got to know that Sonia was Aishwarya, the owner of Mezbaani and asked Mannat to not take the offer. Amidst all this, Mannat started her work at Mezbaani. We wrote about the happening first day of Mannat at Mezbaani wherein in an accidental collision, both Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat fell into the pool. This did not go down well with Puneet (Abeer Singh) and he looked for means to make life hell for Mannat.

The upcoming episode will see Puneet harassing Mannat at the workplace. He will reduce Mannat from a chef to a cleaner, and will force her to clean the floors of the kitchen. Mannat will be humiliated, but will take the punishment in the right spirit and will wipe the floor of the kitchen. However, Puneet will go to all lengths to trouble Mannat, making her life miserable at work.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.