Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat gets Aniruddh arrested; Aniruddh gets desperate to tell Mannat the truth

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) living by a huge misunderstanding that her mother, Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu), was genuine when she spoke of being abused sexually by Aniruddh (Sanjay Swaraj). We saw Aniruddh kidnapping Aishwarya to kill her. He took her to Mezbaani where he intended to kill her. However, Aishwarya took control of things and tried to kill Aniruddh. She admitted the fact before him that she was wicked and that she was the one who had deceived Aniruddh in love earlier. However, Aishwara kept flipping, and Mannat was not able to identify the wickedness in her.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant (Adnan Khan) and Mannat (Ayesha Singh) coming to Mezbaani and getting Aniruddh arrested. Aishwarya will flip again and will cry for sympathy after being attacked by Aniruddh. While being taken by the police, Aniruddh will plead before his daughter to understand what he is saying, believe and see the real face of Aishwarya. However, his cries will not be heard or believed by Mannat.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.