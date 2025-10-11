Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat sees through Vishakha’s plan; gives her a warning

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vishakha coming into the Saluja house, after she proved her real identity before Vikrant (Adnan Khan). Vikrant was torn between Vishakha and Neetu, but believed Vishakha’s words more and hurt Neet and Ronny a lot. We wrote about Vishakha’s quick transformation, giving an indication that she was greedy for money. Dhairya (Manit Joura) was also shocked at his mother’s dominating stature.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat (Ayesha Singh) doubting Vishakaha’s moves. She will see her being happy, enjoying the luxury that she has got. Mannat will question Vishakha and ask her why she created confusion between Vikrant and Neetu, if she intends to unite them as a family. Mannat will tell Vishakha that Vikrant and Neetu love each other a lot, and she will do anything to keep their bond safe. She will warn Vishakha not to play with relationships in the house.

What will happen next?

