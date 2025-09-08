Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat tries to tell Vikrant the truth; Vikrant refuses to believe her

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya and Malla doing the most dreadful act of not only killing Dadaji, but also cooking a false story to save their skin. As we know, Mannat (Ayesha Singh) was a witness to Aishwarya pushing Dadaji, which resulted in him hitting his head against a rock and dying on the spot. However, by the time she escaped and came to the place again, with help, Aishwarya had turned the tables completely and had told the family about Varun killing Dadaji, and that she was trying to help him, but could not.

The upcoming episode will see the Saluja house mourning the death of Rajinder. Gagan and his mother will be distraught at the sudden happening. Aishwarya will continue to play her drama angle well by crying over the dead body. However, Mannat will try to explain the truth to Vikrant, and will try to tell him what she saw. However, Vikrant will yet again refuse to believe Mannat and will tell her that she has a misunderstanding that she needs to correct. Their argument will get loud, and Vikrant will yet again lose his cool.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.