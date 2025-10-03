Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat’s birthday surprise for Vikrant falls flat; Vikrant gets a panic attack

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) roka happening, after Vikrant forced Malla to sign the divorce papers. Malla vowed revenge and tried her best to harm Mannat on a few occasions. In the oven blast incident, Vikrant got injured as he saved Mannat from the blast.

The upcoming episode will focus on Vikrant’s dreaded past, which he has forgotten, courtesy of the medicines that Neetu has been giving him. As we know, Dhairya (Manit Joura) also knows about Vikrant being his brother Aman. But he wants to get to the depth of Vikrant’s past.

The episode to air will see Mannat giving Vikrant a pleasant surprise on his birthday. She will plan a party for them on the terrace and will get Vikrant called to the place under some other pretext. Vikrant will be baffled to see the preparation. The two of them will have a romantic moment when Vikrant will get a message from an anonymous person, which will totally change the mood of the moment.

The message’s content will put Vikrant off the radar. He will soon have a panic attack and will show indications of being frightened owing to an incident. Mannat will be scared on seeing Vikrant in such a weak state of mind. She will calm him down, try to talk to him and try to shield him.

Will Vikrant get reminded of his past now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.