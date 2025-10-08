Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vikrant gets to know his real identity; brings Vishakha home

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, is heading for big drama, with Vikrant’s past coming out in the open. As we know, Dhairya (Manit Joura) is his real brother, and Vishakha (Neha Prajapati) is his real mother. Dhairya has gone into the Saluja house to expose Neetu’s wrongdoings and get back his brother Aman. We wrote about Vishakha coming to Mezabani to feed Vikrant (Adnan Khan) kheer on his birthday. Neetu spotted Vishakha and fainted. This forced Vikrant to seek the help of Dhairya to find the mystery lady who met his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and Vikrant zero in on Vishakha’s address and reach their house. On going there, Vishakha will blurt out the truth of Vikrant being her son, Aman, and will reveal the past story of how Neetu took her kid away from her. Vikrant will be shocked when Vishakha will show him proof of his identity and lineage.

Vikrant will bring Vishakha to the Saluja house and will declare before his family that she is his real mother and will live with him. This will be the next major shocking twist to happen in the show.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.