Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vikrant meets with an accident; Neetu blames Mannat

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) getting a panic attack, owing to Dhairya’s phone call, which had him mentioning his real name, Aman. Mannat (Ayesha Singh) did not know how to react, seeing Vikrant in such a weak state. This incident made sure to Dhairya (Manit Joura) that Neetu had erased the memory of Vikrant of his past and childhood totally. We also wrote about the scheming ideas of Malla to kill Mannat.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant meeting with an accident and coming home bruised. Dhairya will again end up rescuing Vikrant and bringing him home. As we know, Dhairya is staying in the Saluja Mansion to uncover Neetu’s game and get to the truth of it. Neetu will be shocked on seeing Vikrant in an injured state. She will yet again get a reason to blame Mannat for being the bad luck in Vikrant’s life. However, Vikrant will again call Neetu’s mindset wrong, and will argue with her.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.