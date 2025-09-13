Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant and Mannat’s romantic moment; Malla gets jealous

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) succeeding in exposing Malla in the death of Dadaji. As we know, Mannat and Shalini planned to scare Malla to the extent that she would lose her mental cool and blurt out the truth of Dadaji’s death. Mannat succeeded when Vikrant (Adnan Khan) entered the house, only to find Malla unconscious. He assembled everyone in the living room, when Malla, in her fear, blurted out about Dadaji’s death at their hands. Aishwarya planned to send Malla out of the country so that she would be away from problems. However, Vikrant, who now believed in Mannat, stole Malla’s passport, which forced her to stay.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant finally expressing his belief in Mannat. Mannat will be happy to get Vikrant’s help in her mission. Vikrant and Mannat will have an emotional moment, which will soon turn out to be a romantic one. Malla, who will be privy to the scene, will be jealous of their close bond.

What will happen next?

