Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant torn between love and responsibility; refuses to side Mannat

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) motivating her father, Aniruddh, to believe in her. She was determined to expose Aishwarya and get her father released from jail. We saw Aishwarya setting up her men to attack Mannat. Mannat’s face was discoloured by ink balloons hitting her. Vikrant stopped her from getting hurt.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat and Vikrant’s emotional conversation, where Vikrant will speak his mind clearly. He will tell her that he is torn between his love for Mannat and his responsibility towards all in the house. Vikrant will tell Mannat that he does not believe her theory and believes that Aishwarya is innocent. It will be a tough moment for Vikrant and Mannat when he will say that he will never stop loving her, but he cannot support her in her cause. Mannat will be seen hugging Vikrant and crying out loud.

What will happen next?

