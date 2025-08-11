Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant wishes to get Mannat for himself; Will Mannat accept him?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu) succeeding in getting the sympathy of the entire house. With Mannat (Ayesha Singh) and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) by her side, she felt she had put enough accusations on Aniruddh for Mannat to hate him and keep away from him. However, Aniruddh vowed to reveal the true side of Aishwarya to Mannat. On the other hand, Mannat, Gagan and Vikrant decided to lodge a police complaint against Aniruddh in order to get him punished for his crime against Aishwarya years back. This took Aishwarya by shock, and she kept opposing the decision, citing their safety and image.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant making a big decision to try to get Mannat into his life again. His unfulfilled love will again bear hope when he will decide to divorce Malla and accept his real love. He will be seen talking to Mannat about the same. He will give Mannat the chain with her initials, and will tell her that if she wants to unite with him, she will need to wear the locket and turn up before him. Mannat and Vikrant will be seen in the kitchen, bonding over food, having smiles back in their lives.

Will Mannat accept Vikrant’s proposal?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.