Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vishakha’s entry leaves Neetu stunned; Is Vishakha manipulative?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) meeting his real mother, Vishakha and bringing her home. He got to know his real identity through her and also believed the proofs that were shown to him by Vishakha. We wrote about Vishakha being emotional on getting back Vikrant.

The upcoming episode will see bigger drama unfolding at the Saluja house, where Ronny and Neetu will be taken aback when Vikrant will introduce Vishakha as his real mother. Vishakha will play a dramatic game in the house, which will shock Neetu. Neetu will tell Vikrant that whatever Vishakha is saying is false. Neetu will admit that he is Vishakha’s son and will seek forgiveness from him. Neetu will get angry at Vishakha’s further dramatics in the house, and will try to stop her. Vikrant will get angry at Neetu and will scold her. It will be interesting to see if Vishakha is having her own ulterior motive in entering the house, and if whatever she is saying is completely true.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.