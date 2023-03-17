Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet Hooda wears the wrestling outfit given by Manmeet and gets ready for the big fight. She comes in front of all and Yashoda gets shocked to see her. Yashoda gets angry at Meet Hooda for being shameless. However, the latter gives a befitting reply to Yashoda and Manmeet.

Manmeet and Meet’s wrestling match begins. Manmeet starts attacking her and tosses her around. Everyone cheers for Manmeet and applies black colour to Meet’s photo. Meet supporters cheer her and pray for her to get up. However, she fails to get up and remains unconscious. Finally, Manmeet is declared the winner of the wrestling match.

Now, in the coming episode, Sarkar decides to get married again. However, Yashoda and other family members get shocked by his decision. Sarkar soon puts water on Yashoda’s head and removes her sindoor. Yashoda stands speechless. Sarkar goes to perform a ritual with his second wife Jalebi but Meet stops him. Later, Meet challenges to stop his marriage with Jalebi

What will happen next?

