Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet gets accused of attacking Manmeet. Hence, she vows to catch the real culprit.

Later, Meet tricks the family and stops the real nurse from coming there. Meet visits Sarkar Mahal disguised as Manmeet’s nurse, Meenakshi. Meet tries a trick to oust Shagun from the room to talk to Manmeet.

In the coming episode, Shagun places a lamp under Manmeet’s bed, and it catches fire. Meet witnesses Manmeet trapped in a fire. Soon, she enters the bedroom and tries to wake Manmeet, who is unconscious. Later, Meet risks her life, brings Manmeet out of the bedroom, and saves him from a fire accident. While saving Manmeet, Meet’s makeup gets removed.

Will Meet get exposed?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.