Zee TV’s new show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Sarkar comes to stop Shagun from committing suicide. He informs the latter that Manmeet is forced to stay with Meet as the latter’s parents are dead and he has made a promise to them. Meet overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Babita and Rajvardhan’s death.

Later, Manmeet gets a call from Meet, who informs him to meet her alone. Manmeet goes to meet Meet and the latter attacks him with a knife. Manmeet falls unconscious on the floor. Soon, it is revealed that the person who attacked Manmeet is Shagun who was disguised as Meet to create a misunderstanding between Manmeet and Meet.

Now, in the coming episode, Manmeet gets hospitalized and Meet comes to see him. She sits beside him and breaks down seeing him in pain. Manmeet wakes up and gets angry at Meet for attacking her. Meet gets confused hearing Manmeet’s allegations. Meanwhile, Sarkar and Yashoda overhear the same and get furious. Sarkar drags Meet and points a gun at her for attempting to kill their son. Sarkar also shoots at Meet.

What will happen next? Will Meet die? Will Manmeet learn about Shagun being the real culprit?

