Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Cheeku’s life in danger

Meet donates blood to Cheeku. When she is unconscious, the fake mother comes to the ward and attempts to kill Cheeku in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 May,2023 14:27:08
Meet spoiler: Cheeku’s life in danger

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the plot, the police come to Sarkar house and reveal that a kid’s parents are looking for their missing son. They rush into the house and try to hug Cheeku. However, Cheeku gets scared and hugs Meet. Soon, Meet mentions that she cannot believe they are Cheeku’s parents hence she will do a DNA test. If the DNA matches, they can take Cheeku along. The couple gets worried. However, they agree to the test.

Later, Meet asks them to stay with them until the test results. However, Meet watches the couple when they stay at Sarkar Mahal. Meet plays cricket with Cheeku, Sumeet, and the other kids in the morning. One of the kids hits Cheeku with a ball, and he falls unconscious on the ground. Meet get shocked and takes him to the hospital.

In the coming episode, the doctor treats Cheeku but reveals heavy blood loss. Meet asks the doctors to arrange the blood for Cheeku. The doctor informs Meet that Cheeku has a rare blood group AB-. Meet gets happy as her blood matches with Cheeku, and she donates it. While unconscious donating her blood to Cheeku, the fake mother comes to the ward and attempts to kill Cheeku.

What will happen next? Will Cheeku die?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

