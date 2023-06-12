ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Gunwanti to get Yashoda arrested

Gunwanti blames Yashoda for setting her on fire. The neighbours take Gunwanti to the hospital, wherein police arrest Yashoda for attempting to kill Gunwanti in Zee TV's Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jun,2023 09:33:32
The maker (Shashi Sumeet Productions) of Zee TV’s show Meet has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Mahinder gets happy as Sarkar falls sick. He now decides to become the new Sarkar of the village and rule over everyone. Sarkar and his wife, Yashoda, oppose his idea hence he locks Yashoda in a new room and heads to the panchayat to announce his decision. Meet and Manmeet stop the proceeding. Meet brings Yashoda out of the room safely. Sarkar gets happy and announces Meet Hooda as the new Sarkar.

Yashoda makes Meet wear Sarkar’s turban, and Manmeet feels proud of his wife. Later, Yashoda welcomes Meet at Home as she gears up for the new role. Meanwhile, Mahinder gets angry with Sarkar’s decision and shares his ordeal with Shagun. Mahinder and Shagun join hands against Meet. They decide to seek revenge on her by destroying her strength.

In the coming episode, Gunwanti sets herself on fire and soon screams for help. While Yashoda tries to help her, she runs outside the house and asks the neighbour to save her. Gunwanti soon blames Yashoda for setting her on fire. Yashoda gets shocked and remained speechless. The neighbours take Gunwanti to the hospital, wherein police come to investigate the case. After Gunwanti files a case against Yashoda, the police arrest her. Meet and Manmeet get shocked.

Will Meet prove Yashoda’s innocence and save her?

