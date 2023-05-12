ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Kanika learns about Cheeku being in Sarkar Mahal

Kanika witnesses Cheeku’s locket in Manmeet’s kurta and gets shocked. She learns about Cheeku being at Sarkar Mahal in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 14:13:20
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet fulfils Meet Ahlawat’s dream and thanks Manmeet for the support. At the puja site, Sumeet bumps into a boy named Chiku. She witnesses him scared and worried and hence decides to help him. Sumeet sneaks Chiku into the car trunk and brings him to Sangwan house. Sumeet smartly hides him inside the house.

Meet reads the newspaper and learns about an orphan kid’s death. She breaks down thinking about her child, who was killed in an accident. Soon, Meet decides to uncover the mysterious death of an orphan kid. She reaches the orphanage and requests the manager to give the death certificate and post-mortem report. The manager gets worried. However, he manages the situation.

In the coming episode, Kanika comes to Sarkar Mahal and asks Yogendra to help her find Cheeku. The latter witness Kanika in the house and get scared. However, Sumeet tries to calm him down. Later, Sumeet makes Cheeku sleep beside Meet and Manmeet. The next morning, Kanika witnesses Cheeku’s locket in Manmeet’s kurta and gets shocked. She learns about Cheeku being at Sarkar Mahal.

What will happen next? Will Kanika find Cheeku?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

