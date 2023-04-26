Meet spoiler: Meet demands divorce from Manmeet

Meet demands divorce from Manmeet in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet asks Shagun to move on in life. However, she gets shocked and plans a new move to change Manmeet’s decision. Shagun brings her brother home, who decides to find a groom for the former. Shagun mentions that only Manmeet will approve of the guy who will marry her.

Sandeep comes to Sarkar Mahal to see Shagun. Manmeet likes the guy and decides to get Shagun married to her. The latter gets shocked. However, she continues with her plan. Shagun gets engaged to Sandeep in front of Manmeet, and the latter feels heartbroken. Shagun’s brother decides to take her along, but she runs towards Manmeet and soon encounters an accident. Manmeet takes her to the hospital, wherein the doctor reveals that Shagun has lost her eyesight in the accident.

In the coming episode, Manmeet gets shocked to learn that Shagun has gone blind. He breaks down, and soon Meet comes to console him. Later, seeing Manmeet’s condition, Meet asks him to forget the promise he gave to Rajvardhan. Meet also hands over the divorce papers to him and asks him to sign and end the marriage.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet sign the divorce papers?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.