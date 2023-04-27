Meet spoiler: Meet leaves Manmeet’s house

Meet leaves Manmeet’s house in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Shagun gets engaged to Sandeep in front of Manmeet, and the latter feels heartbroken. Shagun’s brother decides to take her along, but she runs towards Manmeet and soon encounters an accident. Manmeet takes her to the hospital, wherein the doctor reveals that Shagun has lost her eyesight in the accident.

Manmeet gets shocked to learn that Shagun has gone blind. He breaks down, and soon Meet comes to console him. Later, seeing Manmeet’s condition, Meet asks him to forget the promise he gave to Rajvardhan. Meet also hands over the divorce papers to him and asks him to sign and end the marriage.

In the coming episode, Manmeet breaks down and remembers his happy moments with Meet. Manmeet goes out to think about his decision. On the other hand, Meet packs her bag and decides to leave. Yashoda requests her to stay. However, Meet refuses to stop and leaves. Meanwhile, Manmeet worries about Meet and reaches home to stop her.

What will happen next? Is this end of Meet and Manmeet’s love story?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.