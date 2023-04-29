Meet spoiler: Meet on a mission to expose Shagun

Meet on a mission to expose Shagun in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Manmeet breaks down and remembers his happy moments with Meet. Manmeet goes out to think about his decision. On the other hand, Meet packs her bag and decides to leave. Yashoda requests her to stay. However, Meet refuses to stop and leaves. Meanwhile, Manmeet worries about Meet and reaches home to stop her.

Manmeet gets sad as Meet leaves the house. He goes to the akhada and remembers his special moments with Meet. However, a snake lands near Manmeet’s feet. Meet comes on time and saves Manmeet. However, the snake bites Meet and Manmeet takes her to the hospital. At the hospital, Shagun talks about her fake drama about being blind to get Manmeet’s love. Meet learns about the same and decides to expose her.

In the coming episode, Meet decides to attend Manmeet and Shagun’s wedding functions and expose her during those festivities. The family organizes haldi ceremony of Manmeet and Shagun. During the ceremony, Meet makes Shagun hold the haldi bowl. In the particular bowl, Meet places a scorpion. Shagun witnesses it and gets scared. Meet thinks her plan is working, and soon Shagun will get exposed.

What will happen next? Will Meet succeed in her plan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.