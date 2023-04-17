Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Shagun places a lamp under Manmeet’s bed, and it catches fire. Meet witnesses Manmeet trapped in a fire. Soon, she enters the bedroom and tries to wake Manmeet, who is unconscious. Later, Meet risks her life, brings Manmeet out of the bedroom, and saves him from a fire accident. While saving Manmeet, Meet’s makeup gets removed.

Meet finds a ring in the house and remembers seeing it in the person’s hand who attacked her. She informs the family members about finding the ring. Soon, Shagun claims it to be hers, and Meet gets shocked. Finally, she learns that Shagun attacked Manmeet.

In the coming episode, the family organizes Mata Ki Chowki, wherein Meet makes a smart plan to expose Shagun. Meenakshi, aka Meet, pretends as if a goddess possessed her. Meet does a tandav and soon takes Shagaun’s hand and puts gulaal on it. In front of the entire family, Meet mentions that Shagun tried to kill someone. Manmeet gets shocked to hear Meet’s allegation against Shagun.

OMG! Will Shagun get exposed?

