Meet spoiler: Raj and Sumeet join hands against Shagun

The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) gives her statement and reveals that she never complained about her mother-in-law. While she bails her out, Sumeet witnesses a constable talking to Raunak. Soon, she decides to overhear their conversation. While they talk, Sumeet learns that Shagun and Raunak planned the entire drama.

Sumeet also learns that the two have proof of her wedding with Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). Sumeet manages to get the proof and runs away. Raunak stops Sumeet from revealing the truth to Shlok. Shagun and Raunak threaten to kill Vani if she submits the evidence. Sumeet gets into a dilemma and is forced to destroy the evidence. As soon as she enters the house, Sumeet witnesses Shlok getting engaged to Bitti. Sumeet breaks down and requests Shlok to stop. However, the latter refuses and puts the ring on Bitti’s finger. Sumeet feels helpless.

In the coming episode, Shagun meets Sumeet and informs her about the conference. She reveals that she will be announced as Raunak’s wife at the conference. At Shagun’s behest, Raj also lies that Raunak is Sumeet’s husband before the press conference. However, this is Raj and Sumeet’s plan to trap Shagun. They join hands and vow to defeat Shagun and Raunak.

Will Sumeet succeed in her plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.