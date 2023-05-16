Meet spoiler: Sarkar allows Cheeku to stay in Sarkar Mahal on one condition

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet comes to the orphanage, wherein one worker helps her find the mystery behind Manoj’s death. She gives her Manoj and Cheeku’s bag to find the latter’s identity. Meet checks Cheeku’s bag, wherein a band with ‘Meet’ written on it is placed. However, she fails to see it as Meet gets a call from Yashoda. Later, Meet comes home to check on Sumeet when Cheeku comes running to Meet and hugs her.

Meet and Manmeet decide to keep Cheeku in Sarkar Mahal till they find his parents. However, Sarkar apposes their decision and asks Manmeet to send the boy away. Manmeet refuses to do so. Soon, Sarkar asks Manmeet and Meet to leave the house with the boy. However, Meet takes a stand and tells Manmeet to stay with the family. She decides to move out alone with Cheeku to find his parents.

In the coming episode, Kanika makes a smart plan and tries to help Meet get hold of Cheeku. She brings orphanage people and asks Meet to send Cheeku with them. However, Cheeku breaks down and begs Meet not to send him. Meet feels sad and refuses to send Cheeku and help him find his parents. Manmeet begs in front of Sarkar to allow Cheeku into the house. Sarkar agrees to Manmeet’s decision but in return for a condition.

What will happen next? What will be the condition?

