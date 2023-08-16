Meet spoiler: Shagun gives Sumeet a task to find traitor in her family

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Shagun asks Sumeet to pay 10 crore rupees within the next 15 days, or Shlok gets arrested if he tells the world that he is the real voice behind the face of the singing sensation ‘Wonder Boy’. Raj decides to give 10 crores to Sumeet and help Shlok. However, Shlok’s mother, Poonam, refuses to take the money. Sumeet (Ashi Singh) makes her understand and also asks them to think about Shlok’s dreams. Soon, Poonam agrees to take it.

Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes and reveals about Shlok breaking the contract. Soon, she informs that Shlok will get arrested now. Poonam and Sumeet get worried by Shagun’s warning. Sumeet manages to save Shlok, but Shagun reveals about kidnapping the grandchild of the family. In return of the child, Shagun asks Sumeet to complete five tasks. Sumeet agrees to do so.

In the coming episode, Shagun gives the first tasks to Sumeet and asks her to find her family members and get them out of the drum. Sumeet successfully manages to do so and defeat Shagun with the help of the family members. However, Shagun reveals to Sumeet that there is a traitor in her family and the second task is to find that traitor.

Will Sumeet manage to complete the second task?