Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok

Raunak misbehaves with Sumeet and the latter screams for help. However, Shlok fails to react. Poonam fails to see Raunak’s cheap behaviour and slaps him. Shagun gets angry and orders her goons to kill Shlok in Zee TV's long-running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Sep,2023 11:15:09
Meet spoiler: Shagun orders her goons to kill Shlok

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sumeet and Shlok gear up to break the handi on Janmashtami. However, Shlok waits for his father to arrive. But Sumeet makes him understand the situation and the two decide to climb up and break the handi. Shagun plays a smart game and brings the truth of Shlok’s father’s death in front of him. Shlok is shocked to learn the truth and falls down.

Poonam reveals to the entire family about Anand’s death. Poonam tries to speak to Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) but he refuses to do so and runs towards his room. Shlok grapples with trauma due to Anand’s passing. To bring Shlok out of the trauma, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) decides to recreate the accident moment. However, Shagun fails her plan and Raunak kidnaps Shlok.

In the coming episode, Raunak brings Shlok to an isolated hall and locks the latter in a glass box. He threatens Shlok’s life and asks Sumeet to dance to save her husband. Shagun humiliates Poonam too. Raunak misbehaves with Sumeet and the latter screams for help. However, Shlok fails to react. Poonam fails to see Raunak’s cheap behaviour and slaps him. Shagun gets angry and orders her goons to kill Shlok.

Meet Ep 705 10th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Poonam delivers the devastating news of Anand’s demise to the family. Shlok grapples with trauma due to Anand’s passing. To bring Shlok out of the trauma, Sumeet decides to recreate the accident moment. However, Shagun fails her plan and Raunak kidnaps Shlok.

Will Sumeet save Shlok?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

