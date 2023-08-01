Meet spoiler: Shagun puts Sumeet’s life in danger

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) fights for life in the hospital. Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) saves Sumeet’s life by bringing the antidote to the hospital on time. After Sumeet recovers, she lands at Shagun’s house. Sumeet informs how she trapped Raunak and reveals that she has cancelled Raunak’s bail. Shagun grows furious at Sumeet and challenges her. Shagun plans another trap to kill Sumeet. However, Shlok saves Sumeet’s life.

Poonam learns about Shlok helping Sumeet and gets angry. She makes Shlok remember the promise he made to her. Soon, Poonam comes to Shagun’s house along with Bitti to give the wedding card of Bitti and Shlok. As soon as Poonam leaves, Bitti informs Shagun about Sumeet and Raj’s plan against Raunak. Shagun gets shocked. Later, Bitti and Shagun join hands.

In the coming episode, Sumeet forces Raunak to reveal the truth in jail. Just as Raunak is about to reveal the truth to Sumeet, Shagun arrives there and stops him from revealing the truth. Yet again, Sumeet gets defeated. Later, Priya’s health deteriorates, and Sumeet takes her to the hospital. There, Shagun executes a plan to kill Sumeet by locking the two inside a room and releasing poisonous gas. Sumeet and Priya struggle for their lives.

Will Shlok manage to save Sumeet?

