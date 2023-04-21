Meet spoiler: Shagun steals Meet’s mangalsutra

Shagun steals Meet’s mangalsutra in Zee TV’s new show Meet

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Yashoda holds a ‘Jagrata’. Meet thinks of a new plan to expose Shagun. Meet, disguised as Meenakshi, pretends to be possessed and executes the plan against Shagun. She catches Shagun red-handed along with the evidence. Later, she holds Shagun captive and calls Sarkar.

Sarkar and the other family members come to the location. They get shocked to see two Meets as Shagun disguises herself as Meet. While Meet tries to expose Shagun, the latter smartly fools the entire family members. Meet fails to expose Shagun and gets upset.

In the coming episode, Meet’s mangalsutra goes missing, and she looks for it. Shagun finds it near Manmeet’s bed and steals it. Yashoda scolds Meet for being careless and asks her to find the mangalsutra soon. Shagun hides the mangalsutra inside the bed sheet. However, Meet challenges to find the mangalsutra soon.

What will happen next? Will Meet find her mangalsutra?

