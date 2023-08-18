Meet spoiler: Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) gives the first tasks to Sumeet (Ashi Singh), asking her to find her family members and get them out of the drum. Sumeet successfully manages to do so and defeat Shagun with the help of the family members. However, Shagun reveals to Sumeet that there is a traitor in her family, and the second task is to find that traitor.

Sumeet saves the family members after Shagun locks them inside the drum. However, seeing his family in trouble, Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) gets shocked. After returning home, he has an emotional breakdown, fearing a threat to his family. However, Poonam handles Shlok and asks him to stay strong to fight a tough battle against Shagun.

In the coming episode, the entire Choudhary family prepares for Teej and decides to give a surprise to Sumeet. On the other hand, Sumeet comes home and thinks about Shagun’s second task. However, Priyanka reveals to the family that Sumeet is doubting the family members and thinks that one of the members has joined hands with Shagun. Shlok gets furious at Sumeet for doubting his family. He soon picks up a boiling milk vessel and throws it. Sumeet gets shocked to see Shlok’s action.

Will Sumeet manage to complete the second task?