Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok get romantic

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) comes home in disguise as the astrologer and reveals that there is a traitor in the family. Sumeet reveals that the traitor’s name is written on a small piece of paper in their own cupboard. Poonam, who is the traitor, fears and runs to hide the paper. But Sumeet witnesses her and catches the traitor in the house.

Sumeet completes her second task and goes to meet Shagun (Amrapali Gupta). However, Shagun makes Sumeet wear a blingy saree and blindfolds her. Soon, she takes Sumeet to a red light area and a few men start teasing her. Sumeet gets worried. Amidst this, she witnesses a girl being in danger and rushes to save her. Soon, the girl supports Sumeet and stands against the men. Soon, along with the girls and women, Sumeet starts beating the men and saves herself. Shagun gets angry with Sumeet. As the third task, Shagun asks Sumeet to take care of Raunak for a week.

In the coming episode, Sumeet’s eyes light up as she spots Shlok, her beloved. She expresses gratitude for his unwavering love, embracing him tightly in a heartfelt hug. The connection between Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) and Sumeet blossoms into a series of intimate and romantic moments. Against the backdrop of the soul-stirring melody of “Bas Tera,” their chemistry takes center stage, creating a memory that will forever be etched in their hearts.

Awww! Are you excited to witness their romance?