Meet spoiler: Sumeet hides Chiku in Sangwan house

Sumeet bumps into a boy named Chiku. She witnesses him scared and worried and hence decides to help him. Sumeet sneaks Chiku in the car trunk and brings him to Sangwan house in Zee TV’s popular show Meet.

Zee TV’s new show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Masoom and Sunaina come to Sarkar Mahal, and Meet gets happy to see them. The two decide to take Meet home. However, Yashoda refuses to send Meet. Yashoda organizes a baby shower ceremony for Meet. Nitin plans to seek revenge from Meet. Hence, he replaces puja’s coconut with a coconut that has a bomb that would blast if touched on the ground.

Yashoda and the other ladies of the house perform the ritual. Later, unaware of Nitin’s plan, Yashoda gives the coconut with a bomb to Meet and asks her to place it near the idol. Soon, they learn that the coconut has a bomb, and they warn Meet. Manmeet manages to throw the bomb away and save Meet. Later, Meet delivers a baby girl, and they name her Sumeet.

In the coming episode, Meet fulfils Meet Ahlawat’s dream and thanks Manmeet for the support. At the puja site, Sumeet bumps into a boy named Chiku. She witnesses him scared and worried and hence decides to help him. Sumeet sneaks Chiku into the car trunk and brings him to Sangwan house. Sumeet smartly hides him inside the house.

What will happen next? Will Manmeet and Meet learn about Chiku?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.