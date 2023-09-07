Television | Spoilers

Sumeet places Radha and Krishna’s phone frame in front of Shlok’s father’s photo. Shlok fails to learn the truth and yet again Sumeet defeats Shagun in her plan in Zee TV's long running show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Shagun (Ashi Singh) gives a task to Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed) related to Janmashtami. However, Shlok calls his father to come and help him in practicing for the same. Though Shlok speaks to his father in reality his father is dead. When Poonam and Shlok’s Tauji talk about Shlok’s father’s death. Sumeet overhears their conversation and gets shocked. Soon, Poonam reveals to Sumeet about the entire incident related to Shlok’s father’s death.

Sumeet dreams about Shlok learning his father’s death’s truth and stabbing himself. The former gets scared by the nightmare and soon Shlok consoles her. Sumeet decides to tell Shlok the truth in a unique manner so that there is no extreme reaction to it. Meanwhile, Raj (Ayush Anand) proposes to Priyanka while the two visit the market. However, Priyanka, who has a different opinion about Raj, rejects his proposal.

In the coming episode, Shagun and Raunak place Shlok’s father’s photo with a garland in the colony. However, Poonam and Sumeet fear the truth being exposed in front of Shlok. Hence, to protect the truth, Sumeet places Radha and Krishna’s phone frame in front of Shlok’s father’s photo. Shlok fails to learn the truth and yet again Sumeet defeats Shagun in her plan.

Will Sumeet manage to protect the truth till Janmashtami?