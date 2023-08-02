ADVERTISEMENT
Meet spoiler: Sumeet spoils Shagun's plan to save Raunak

Shagun learns that Priya is alive, so she takes a disguise and kidnaps Priya. However, she is shocked to see Sumeet in the place of Priya in court in Zee TV’s show Meet.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 10:54:18

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. As per the plot, Poonam learns about Shlok helping Sumeet and gets angry. She makes Shlok remember the promise he made to her. Soon, Poonam comes to Shagun’s house along with Bitti to give the wedding card of Bitti and Shlok. As soon as Poonam leaves, Bitti informs Shagun about Sumeet and Raj’s plan against Raunak. Shagun gets shocked. Later, Bitti and Shagun join hands.

Sumeet forces Raunak to reveal the truth in jail. Just as Raunak is about to reveal the truth to Sumeet, Shagun arrives there and stops him from revealing the truth. Yet again, Sumeet gets defeated. Later, Priya’s health deteriorates, and Sumeet takes her to the hospital. There, Shagun executes a plan to kill Sumeet by locking the two inside a room and releasing poisonous gas. Sumeet and Priya struggle for their lives.

In the coming episode, Shlok reaches the hospital on time, saving Priya and Sumeet’s lives. Later, Shagun learns that Priya is alive, so she takes a disguise and kidnaps Priya. However, she is shocked to see Sumeet in the place of Priya in court. Shagun gets angry after her plan to save Raunak fails.

How will Shagun seek revenge on Sumeet?

Manisha Suthar

