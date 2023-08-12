Meet spoiler: Sumeet stands up against Shagun's contract for Shlok

Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Sumeet (Ashi Singh) performs her ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals. During the ritual, Poonam gives a tough task to Sumeet. However, she successfully completes the task and takes the blessing of the elders. Shagun (Amrapali Gupta) comes up with a new plan to trouble Sumeet and Shlok. She

Shagun comes to Chaudhary Niwas and evicts Shlok’s entire family from their house. Shagun takes possession of the house. She also tortures the Chaudhary family. Shagun sends her goons to molest the Chaudhary women. However, Sumeet teaches a good lesson to the goons. Later, Sumeet and Shlok try to arrange money to help their family. Hence, Sumeet washes the dishes at an engagement party to earn money while Shlok sings a song.

In the coming episode, at the engagement party, Sumeet finds out that Shlok is the real ‘Wonder Boy’, but Shlok’s mother Poonam (Aditi Deshpande) informs her about Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) contract details, which have the clauses that can get Shlok arrested, if broken. However, Sumeet takes a stand against Shagun to fight for her husband’s rights by asking Shagun to nullify the contract, so that Shlok can reveal his identity of being the ‘Wonder Boy’. But Shagun asks Sumeet to pay 1 crore rupees within the next 15 days, or else Shlok gets arrested if he tells the world that he is the real voice behind the face of the singing sensation ‘Wonder Boy’.

Will Sumeet manage to arrange 1 crore?