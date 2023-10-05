Television | Spoilers

Meet update: Naaz meets with an accident

Naaz meets with an accident and falls unconscious on the ground. Sumeet and Shlok rush her to the hospital. Shlok also informs Naaz’s family members about the accident in Zee TV's long running show Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Oct,2023 17:46:14
Zee TV’s show Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Naaz’s bhabhi’s dupatta catches fire and Akki sees it. Soon, he shouts and informs Shlok (Syed Raza Ahmed). However, Bilawal doubts Shlok and Akki as all this while Akki was silent. Soon, Shlok fakes a drama and reveals that he had prayed to god that if Akki’s voice returns, he will go to India’s Ajmer Sharif Darga. Bilawal allows Shlok to go but after his wedding with Naaz.

While Bilawal prepares for Naaz and Shlok’s wedding, Adil manages to free himself and goes to meet Naaz. In front of Naaz, Shlok and Sumeet (Ashi Singh), Adil exposes Shlok to be an Indian spy and reveals his true identity. Naaz gets shocked and decides to get Shlok and Sumeet punished for their crimes.

In the coming episode, Naaz runs to reveal Shlok’s truth to Bilawal. However, while she is trying to cross the road, a car bumps into her and she meets with an accident. Naaz falls unconscious on the ground and Sumeet and Shlok rush her to the hospital. Shlok also informs Naaz’s family members about the accident.

Adil exposes Shlok to be an Indian spy and reveals his true identity. Naaz gets shocked and decides to get Shlok and Sumeet punished for their crimes.

What will happen next? Will Naaz survive?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

