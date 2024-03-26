Television | Spoilers

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Mehndi Wala Ghar produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Mauli is upset by Rahul’s statements and begs him to go, adding that she does not need his intervention in her life. Janki, Manas, Manoj all get together in the morning. Post puja, Manoj mentions to Mauli that whatever she decides, he will support her decision. Mauli initially hesitates but later she confesses that she doesn’t have any feelings for Manas anymore leaving everyone in shock.

Manas expresses his intention to cook Mauli’s favourite dishes as a surprise. Manas decorates the room and organizes a candle light dinner set up for Mauli. However, when the dessert arrives, Rahul notices that the food has been ordered and not cooked by Manas. Concerned about Manas’ determination to make Mauli happy, Rahul rushes to intervene and stops Manas.

In the coming episode, Manas gets angry at Rahul for ruining his date with Mauli. However, Rahul exposes Manas by revealing that the food was ordered by Manas and not cooked. The family members gather and learn about Manas’s act and gets shocked. Mauli too remains speechless after learning Manas’s truth.

The narrative revolves around the Agrawal family residing in Ujjain, specifically at Agrawal Sadan, fondly known as Mehndi Wala Ghar. The show delves into the joys, laughter, and togetherness that define the fabric of a joint family. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Shruti Anand, Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra, among others.