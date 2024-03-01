Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana gets angry at Bulbul for ordering food, Veer takes the blame

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul remembers her decision to end her relationship with Veer to save him from getting jailed. Hence, she purposely spoils the food prepared by her by adding extra chilli powder and salt so that she gets blamed for it and gets kicked out of the house. However, Veer and her brother taste the food while Bulbul is away and learn that it tastes bad.

Soon, they order food and replace Bulbul’s bad food with the ordered dishes and saves Bulbul’s day. Drishti eats the food and gets suspicious as she knows that Bulbul is not a good cook. Drishti comes out near the lawn and finds out empty food boxes. She learns that Bulbul has ordered food. Soon, she exposes this secret in front of her mother. However, Sulakshana also comes to the lawn and learns about Bulbul’s secret. She gets angry and decides to punish Bulbul.

In the coming episode, Sulakshana waits for the guests to leave and gets angry at Bulbul. She scolds her for ordering food from outside and also failing in her task. Sulakshana also talks about her upbringing. However, Veer comes to Bulbul’s rescue and reveals that it was him who had ordered the food as the food made by Bulbul was very bad in taste.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.