Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Sulakshana punishes Bulbul, refuses to give food

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana wakes from her coma and comes back to the house with Vishesh. She greets everyone and expresses how much she missed them. She informs Vardhaan that she wishes to see Veer in his police uniform, as she has not seen him since he became a cop. Vardhan calls Veer and asks him to come downstairs immediately but without Bulbul. Veer and Sulakshana have an emotional moment.

Bulbul witnesses Vaani jumping off the window and goes to save her. While saving Vaani she accidently lands on the water pipes and they burst out. The water splashes everywhere in the house. Soon, the kids start playing. Bulbul also joins them and gets drenched. Soon, Sulakshana enters the house and gets shocked to see Bulbul also drenched playing with the kids.

In the coming episode, Bulbul, all drenched, goes to change in her room. However, when she returns and witnesses all dirty leg marks in the hall. Sulakshana punishes her to clean all and then come for dinner. While Bulbul struggles to clean it, the dinner time gets over and Sulakshana refuses to give food to Bulbul and this upsets Veer.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.