Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer and Bulbul’s romantic bike ride

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Sulakshana gives her first task to Bulbul. She asks her to cut the onions evenly. Bulbul struggles to cut them even with a blunt knife. Soon, she completes the task but Varnika puts an allegation on Bulbul. She reveals that Bulbul used a chopper to cut the onions. However, Sulakshana learns that Varnika is lying and gives 8 marks to Bulbul after the task which makes the latter happy.

Bulbul and Veer get ready in their room. However, Bulbul feels shy to see Veer shirtless. Soon, Veer wears his shirt but realizes that one the button is missing. Bulbul decides to stich the button to his uniform. During this moment, Veer and Bulbul come close to each other and share cute chemistry.

In the coming episode, Bulbul informs Veer about her Aachar order. She tells Veer that she has to go to deliver the order to her customer. Veer offers to help Bulbul and tells him to come along on his bike. Bulbul sits on Veer’s bike as they head to deliver the order. Bulbul feels uncomfortable, however, Veer asks her to hold him tight. During their ride, Bulbul and Veer come close to each other and share romantic eye lock moments.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.