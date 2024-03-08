Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer gets angry at Drishti over kundali drama

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul informs Veer about her Aachar order. She tells Veer that she has to go to deliver the order to her customer. Veer offers to help Bulbul and tells him to come along on his bike. Bulbul sits on Veer’s bike as they head to deliver the order. Bulbul feels uncomfortable, however, Veer asks her to hold him tight. During their ride, Bulbul and Veer come close to each other and share romantic eye lock moments.

Sulakshana plans to match Veer and Bulbul’s kundali and hence she asks Bulbul to give her kundali card. However, Bulbul gets scared as she fears getting exposed. Bulbul has hidden a big secret of being underage from everyone and hence she fears that her secret might come out if the family matches the kundali.

In the coming episode, Veer stops his mother Sulakshana from matching the kundali and his father also supports him. He asks Bulbul to throw away the kundali. Bulbul’s mother feels relaxed and decides to leave along with Drishti. Bulbul’s mother bids her adieu and meanwhile, Drishti tries to reveal Bulbul’s age secret to Veer. However, he gets angry at her as it was Drishti who got the kundali in the house. Veer witnesses Bulbul a little upset and decides to take her for a movie.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.