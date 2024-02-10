Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer learns about Bulbul’s real age

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer is assisting Ambar with some housework when he discovers a photo album of Bulbul, which includes a photo in which Bulbul’s body structure and age do not correspond to the calendar year behind her in the photo. Devendra manages to handle the situation while lying about it, which Bulbul discovers and later confronts Geeta about.

Geeta is about to tell Bulbul the truth about her age when Devendra appears and informs Bulbul that Divya is there to meet her. Bulbul witnesses her mother Geeta being upset. The two go to a temple wherein Bulbul asks Geeta to tell the truth and gives her swear. Geeta tells her that she is not 18 years old and is a minor. Bulbul gets shocked to learn the truth.

In the coming episode, Geeta asks Bulbul to hide the truth as it was said for someone’s betterment. And she explains that a lie told for someone’s betterment is not wrong. However, Bulbul feels it would be a cheating if she hides the truth from Veer about she being a minor. The entire conversation is overheard by Veer and he gets stunned.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.