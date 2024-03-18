Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer requests ill Bulbul to break her fast

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Bulbul was given a task to cut onions and she successfully completes it. When she witnesses the onions getting waste, she comes up with an idea to make onion kachoris. Hence, Veer comes to help her in making the kachori. While, she makes a few mistake, Veer corrects her. Amidst making onion kachoris, Veer and Bulbul get romantic.

Bulbul gets a new challenge from her mother-in-law Sulakshana. She asks her to make thandai for Mahashivratri puja. Bulbul decides to pass this challenge and thinks ways to make thandai. Veer witnesses Bulbul tensed and hence he comes to her rescue. Veer takes Bulbul to kitchen and reveals the ingredients which will help in making the best thandai. Soon, Veer comes close to Bulbul while making thandai.

In the coming episode, Bulbul gets ready and struggles to tie the knot of her blouse. Veer decides to help her out but Bulbul manages to tie. Soon, Veer holds Bulbul’s hand and learns that she is sick. Veer asks Bulbul to break her fast as she has fever. He asks her to take the tablet. However, Bulbul refuses to do so which makes Veer upset.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.