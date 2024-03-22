Mera Balam Thanedaar spoiler: Veer saves Bulbul, safely brings her out of a burning house

Colors TV’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Veer and Sulakshana get shocked. However, it is Drishti’s plan to ruins Bulbul and Veer’s Mahashivratri puja. Veer also leave behind Bulbul to understand her sudden exit. Meanwhile, Sulakshana gets angry at Bulbul for leaving the Mahashivratri puja. Varnika adds fuel to the fire by showing a video of Bulbul and Veer wherein Veer is giving balloons to Bulbul.

Varnika mentions because of their romance; Bulbul has left the puja incomplete. Sulakshana gets annoyed and waits for Bulbul to arrive home. Meanwhile, Veer and Bulbul reach the latter house and see it burning. Bulbul gets emotional and jumps inside to save her sister. Veer also follows Bulbul. They both try to look out for Drishti. Veer manages to find Drishti and risks his life to save her. Veer safely brings Drishti out of the house. However, soon, he remembers about Bulbul and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Veer goes inside the house to save Bulbul. He witnesses Bulbul being trapped and risks his life to get her out of the danger. He reaches Bulbul and the two come close. Later, Bulbul faints and Veer picks her in his arms and safely brings her out of a burning house. Veer and other members try to make Bulbul conscious.

Starring Shagun Pandey as Veer Pratap Singh and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul Rajawat, the show Mera Balam Thanedaar delves into the intricacies of a marriage founded on a hidden truth that threatens to unravel the core of their relationship.