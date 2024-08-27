Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The latest promo of Zee Bangla's popular serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has left viewers stunned as Mihi's biological mother makes an appearance, raising questions about Madhubani's past and Mihi's parentage

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

The latest promo has added a new twist to the narrative, leaving viewers eager to know what’s next. The promo shows Mihi, played by Radhika Karmakar, feeling unloved and unwanted in the Sengupta house, leading her to leave home. Madhubani, played by Mohana Maiti, frantically searches for Mihi, only to reach Sauvik’s house with Rik, where a shocking revelation awaits.

Sauvik’s statement that Mihi has no blood relation with Madhubani has left Rik stunned, raising questions about Mihi’s parentage. The promo ends with a glimpse of a woman, hinting at Mihi’s biological mother, entering the scene. This new development has sparked curiosity among viewers, eager to know about Madhubani’s past and the truth about Mihi’s parents.

The promo has created a buzz on social media, with fans discussing the possible storyline and sharing their theories about Mihi’s biological mother. The serial’s ability to keep viewers engaged and invested in the characters’ lives is a testament to its engaging narrative and strong performances.

As the story unfolds, audiences can expect more drama, twists, and turns in Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi. This new development is expected to soar the serial’s popularity, keeping viewers hooked to their screens.