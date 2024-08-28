Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the latest episode of Zee Bangla's Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi, Mihi's life drastically turns after a severe accident, leaving Madhubani and Rik frantically searching for her.

The popular Zee Bangla serial Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi has kept audiences engaged with its captivating storyline and impressive performances. It stars Sayan Bose and Mohana Maiti in lead roles. Bangla Talkies manages the production of this show. The character of the series that has responded to the audience is the young actress Radhika Karmakar. Radhika’s performance as Mihi has touched the hearts of the audience.

The latest episode of Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi begins with little Mihi left house with anger. She is filled with resentment towards her mother, Madhubani, due to Rumi and Madhubani’s sister’s misunderstanding. Mihi, in a vulnerable state, meets Sauvik at a cafe, where she opens up about her feelings.

Meanwhile, Madhubani is frantic with worry, searching everywhere for Mihi. Rik tries to console her, revealing that he took Mihi to meet Sauvik. However, Sauvik’s intentions could be clearer, and Madhubani’s concerns grow.

As Madhubani and Rik search for Mihi, they finally find her at Sauvik’s house. However, the revelation that Mihi has no blood relation with either Madhubani or Sauvik shocks Rik to the core.

Just as they are about to leave, they receive news of an accident involving a girl matching Mihi’s description. Madhubani and Rik rush to the scene, only to find Mihi singing to beggars, unharmed.

The episode ends with Madhubani and Rik embracing Mihi, their relief palpable as they have found her safe. However, the question remains – what will happen next in Mihi’s life, and will she finally find the truth about her past?

Please tune in to the upcoming Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi episode to learn more about Mihi’s journey and the secrets surrounding her life.