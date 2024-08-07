Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Mishri proves her innocence; Vaani asks Dadi to apologize to Mishri

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Namish Taneja) helping Mishri (Shruti Bhist) at the studying centre by helping her get a tablet and paying her fees. We saw Mishri and Raghav’s interaction where Raghav was the teacher and Mishri a student. We also wrote about the drama at home where Mishri was suspected to have stolen Dadi’s jewels. And when she came home with the costly tablet, Dadi blamed Mishri for the theft.

The upcoming episode will see Mishri in shock after hearing about her being a thief. She will negate it and will give the jewels back safely from the place where she had kept it in the house. This will infuriate Vaani (Megha Chakraborty). She will scold Dadi for humiliating Mishri without knowing the truth. Vaani will ask Dadi to seek forgiveness from Mishri for blaming her of something she had not committed. Dadi will get angry at Vaani for this behaviour.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.