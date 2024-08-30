Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) doing all that she can to get into the bad books of Raghav (Namish Taneja) so that he will send her out of the house. She planned with Raghav’s mother during the puja at home and told her to eat the prasad and faint and pretend to have fallen sick. As per the plan of Mishri, since she made the prasad, Raghav would get angry at her and send her out of the house. However, this happened for real and Raghav’s mother fainted soon after she had the prasad.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav being worried for his mother. The doctor will treat her at home and will be concerned about her health. Raghav will be worried as froth would have come from his mother’s mouth. The doctor will tell Raghav that she had eaten something that was poisonous. Raghav will panic on hearing this and will wonder who is behind this. Since Mishri had planned the whole thing, it would be interesting to see if Raghav would blame her for poisoning his mother.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who actually poisoned the ladoo.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.