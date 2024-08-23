Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaani believes Mishri’s story; promises to support her in the fight

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) facing a physical attack on her by a masked man. Thankfully, Raghav’s (Namish Taneja) timely arrival saved Mishri from facing a bigger problematic situation. However, Mishri was emotionally shattered by the incident. Raghav gave her the support she needed and promised to take the help of the police to find the culprit. We saw how their consoling picture was clicked by Chitra and sent to all in the family. Mishri was questioned by the family members. Mishri and Raghav gave the shocking news of the attack on Mishri. Mishri told the family how Raghav was trying to console her.

However, Vaani’s mother forced Mishri to get out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see Vaani (Megha Chakraborty) jumping into action and siding with Mishri. She will stop Mishri from being ousted. She will tell the family that they need to give Mishri the needed support in this tough time, and instead of doing it, they are troubling her more. Vaani will welcome Mishri back into the house and will provide her with the moral support to fight against the attacker. Vaani will tell Mishri that she will be on her side and will support her in her cause.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.