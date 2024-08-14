Mishri Serial Upcoming Twist: Vaani doubts Raghav; asks Mishri to spy on him

Mishri the Colors television show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with Mishri (Shruti Bhist) endangering herself and saving Raghav (Namish Taneja) from a fire accident after Raghav suffered an electric shock. We saw Raghav reacting angrily to Mishri’s help and asking her why she had to do it. His mother got angry at Raghav for saying so.

The upcoming episode will see Vaani’s (Megha Chakraborty) mother sowing the seed of suspicion in Vaani’s mind. She will ask Vaani to spy on Raghav’s activities. Vaani will be seen asking Mishri to do that for her. Vaani will ask Mishri to stealthily get Raghav’s phone so that she can search through it and see if there is anything suspicious.

What will happen next?

Living in Gangapur near Mathura, Mishri is considered a lucky charm, bringing fortune to every event she attends. However, her own life is fraught with challenges as she battles against her fate. Manipulated by her scheming aunt into an unwanted marriage with her middle-aged uncle, Mishri finds an unexpected savior in Raghav, who reluctantly steps in to marry her instead, though his heart belongs to Vaani. Bound by gratitude and a desire for a genuine family, Mishri keeps the secret of her marriage to Raghav, embracing Vaani not as a rival but as the sister she never had. The show has Shruti Bhist as Mishri, Namish Taneja as Raghav and Megha Chakraborty as Vaani.