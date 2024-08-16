MithiJhora Serial Latest Twist: Rai and Anirban’s Relationship Put to Test

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

The story of MithiJhora has taken a dramatic turn as Rai, played by Aratrika Maiti, bravely attempts to mend her broken relationship with Anirban. Despite the challenges, the two are making progress, with Anirban’s support helping Rai heal her old wounds. However, their happiness is short-lived, as Sohini, Anirban’s mother, refuses to accept their reconciliation.

Sohini’s schemes to drive a wedge between the couple are becoming increasingly unpredictable. In the latest episode, she tries to convince Anirban that Rai is involved in some extravagance, but he refuses to listen. Undeterred, Sohini announces they will leave for Mumbai in 10-12 days, claiming that Rai and Anirban want them to stay away.

But just as it seems like Sohini’s plans are failing, Rai suddenly falls ill, leaving viewers deeply concerned about the emotional toll of Sohini’s words on her. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that Sohini will stop at nothing to destroy Rai and Anirban’s relationship.

Will Rai and Anirban’s love be strong enough to overcome Sohini’s schemes, or will they be torn apart again? The suspense is palpable as viewers eagerly await the next episode of MithiJhora. One thing is certain – the truth will be revealed, and secrets will be exposed. But at what cost?