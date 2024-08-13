MithiJhora Serial Latest Twist: Rai’s Secret-Will Anirban’s Patience Pay Off or Will Suspicions Tear Them Apart?

The popular Zee Bangla serial MithiJhora revolves around the lives of the Mukherjee family, particularly Raipurna Sen (Aratrika Maity), a character entangled in a complex web of emotions with her boss and love interest, Anirban Sen (Suman Dey). Her tumultuous relationships with her loved ones add a layer of intrigue to the storyline.

In the latest episode of MithiJhora, Rai and Anirban’s relationship is tested as they struggle to overcome trust issues. Anirban, who had previously doubted Rai’s intentions, now waits patiently for her to come around. But will his patience pay off, or will his suspicions tear them apart once again?

As the story unfolds, Nilanjana is seen trying to win over her in-laws by caring for her father-in-law’s health. However, her efforts are resisted by her mother-in-law, Suchismita, who clarifies that Nilanjana is not welcome in the house. Meanwhile, Sarthak’s father invites Srot for dinner, making Sarthak uncomfortable.

Viewers wonder what will happen next as the story takes a dramatic turn. Will Rai and Anirban’s relationship survive the test of time, or will their trust issues tear them apart? Tune in to find out.

In the meantime, Srot’s weakness for Sarthak is becoming increasingly apparent, but will she act on her feelings or keep them hidden? And what will happen when Nilanjana’s efforts to win over her in-laws come to fruition? The suspense is killing us!